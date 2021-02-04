They say that your adherence to excellence will help you in your professional growth, and Gautam Koyani is a living example of it. Hailing from Rajkot, he started his Digital Marketing career in the year 2010 with his MCA degree. By being persistent and by committing to his work, Gautam strived hard, and today he owns one of the greatest digital marketing firms called Click Cipher.

Gautam is also the most renowned Entrepreneur who inspires many people around him. Instead of climbing the corporate ladder to become successful, he decided to stick to his passion. Initially, Gautam developed various sites for his clients. Researching and learning more about his profession allowed him to have a transformative experience. Gautam made a website for his local client, which gained international popularity. Later, by gaining more knowledge and putting his knowledge into practice, Gautam developed several applications for his clients, helping them in their everyday lives.

Gautam Koyani comes from a family of non-technical background. He pursued digital marketing because he was passionate about it. Promoting Saurashtra tourism for Local Tourism Promotion was no less than a challenge, but Gautam's tactical gambits helped him to do it with ease. He has also crossed revenue of six figures monthly in dollars for the clients.

Today, as one of the most renowned Entrepreneurs and Digital Marketers, Gautam manages more than ten politicians' profiles, and he does that effortlessly. When asked about his forthcoming projects, he said, " We plan to step in the cosmetic world by teaming up with one of the leading cosmetic manufacturing brands. We are trying to come up with some amazing products, and we hope that people are going to love it." Gautam has also confirmed that he is working on the Digital Book Exchange App, which will allow passionate readers to exchange their books with other users. In this way, the readers don't have to invest much, and they will be able to read every genre. Putting his plans into action is going to be a challenge for Gautam, but we all know that his adherence will drive him to victory.