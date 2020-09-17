A natural gas pipeline exploded in Piedmont, Oklahoma, on late Wednesday sending a massive ball of flame up in the sky. People posted videos and photos of the blast on social media with some claiming they felt "the ground rumbled" following the explosion.

Firefighters rushed to the NW 248 and Piedmont Road area and rescue team began evacuating residents, according to local reports. Logan County, Canadian County, and Kingfisher County Sheriff's Offices responded with Piedmont Fire, Cashion Fire, and Oakcliff Fire to contain the fire.

According to police authorities, no injuries were reported in the blast that impacted power lines. While the official reason for the explosion is yet to be determined, the Kingfisher County sheriff told News 9 gas line was possibly hit by high pressure. The blaze is so intense that crews are forced to work in shifts to tackle it.

Witnesses told local news channels that the flames hit as high as 50 to 100 feet in the air. The Kingfisher County sheriff reportedly said the blaze caused severe damage at the Waterloo and 2950 intersection. Multiple roads, including the intersection of Piedmont Road and NW 234, Reeding Road to Mustang Road and NW 234 to Waterloo were closed down following the blast. Authorities shut down the gas pipeline but the explosion triggered grass fires in the area, KFOR reported.

Panicked social media users posted videos of the huge explosion. Thick clouds of smoke could be seen rising in the sky, according to aerial footage posted on Twitter.

"They've already sorted it, could see it from my neighborhood about 8 miles away. Nothing but pastures and small neighborhoods in northwest OKC. Doubt it was anything nefarious, no reports saying otherwise yet. Lots of oil & gas here," one Twitter user wrote about the explosion.