The winners of Gaon Chart Music Awards 2020 have been announced and BTS topped the list with three awards. The internationally popular K-Pop boy band took home Artist of the Year award for physical album sales, Retail Album of the Year award and Social Hot Star of the Year award during the ninth annual award ceremony.

Other big winners of the night were SEVENTEEN and EXO. Both the K-Pop boy groups received two awards each. While SEVENTEEN bagged Artist of the Year Award for physical album sales in first and third quarter, EXO received Top Kit Seller of the Year award and Artist of the Year award for physical album sales in fourth quarter.

The star-studded event was held at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Wednesday, January 8. It was hosted by ITZY member Lia and Super Junior member Leeteuk. Apart from declaring the winners of this year, the ninth annual award ceremony also featured live stage performances of popular Korean singers and K-Pop bands, including CHUNG HA, MAMAMOO member Hwasa, NCT Dream and ITZY.

Here is the complete winners list of Gaon Chart Music Awards 2020:

Artist of the Year for Physical Album on a quarterly basis

First quarter - SEVENTEEN Second quarter - BTS Third quarter - SEVENTEEN Fourth quarter - EXO

Artist of the Year for Digital Music on a monthly basis

December 2018 – Ben for 180 Degree January 2019 - M.C the MAX for After You've Gone February – MAMAMOO member Hwasa for Twit March - Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for Four Seasons April - BOL4 for Bom May – Davichi for Unspoken Words June - Jang Hye Jin and Yoon Min Soo for Drunk on Love July – Ben for Thank You for Goodbye August – Sunmi for LALALAY September – AKMU for How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love October - MC Mong for Fame November – IU for Love Poem