The winners of Gaon Chart Music Awards 2020 have been announced and BTS topped the list with three awards. The internationally popular K-Pop boy band took home Artist of the Year award for physical album sales, Retail Album of the Year award and Social Hot Star of the Year award during the ninth annual award ceremony.
Other big winners of the night were SEVENTEEN and EXO. Both the K-Pop boy groups received two awards each. While SEVENTEEN bagged Artist of the Year Award for physical album sales in first and third quarter, EXO received Top Kit Seller of the Year award and Artist of the Year award for physical album sales in fourth quarter.
The star-studded event was held at the Jamsil Arena in Seoul on Wednesday, January 8. It was hosted by ITZY member Lia and Super Junior member Leeteuk. Apart from declaring the winners of this year, the ninth annual award ceremony also featured live stage performances of popular Korean singers and K-Pop bands, including CHUNG HA, MAMAMOO member Hwasa, NCT Dream and ITZY.
Here is the complete winners list of Gaon Chart Music Awards 2020:
- Artist of the Year for Physical Album on a quarterly basis
- First quarter - SEVENTEEN
- Second quarter - BTS
- Third quarter - SEVENTEEN
- Fourth quarter - EXO
- Artist of the Year for Digital Music on a monthly basis
- December 2018 – Ben for 180 Degree
- January 2019 - M.C the MAX for After You've Gone
- February – MAMAMOO member Hwasa for Twit
- March - Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for Four Seasons
- April - BOL4 for Bom
- May – Davichi for Unspoken Words
- June - Jang Hye Jin and Yoon Min Soo for Drunk on Love
- July – Ben for Thank You for Goodbye
- August – Sunmi for LALALAY
- September – AKMU for How Can I Love the Heartbreak, You're the One I Love
- October - MC Mong for Fame
- November – IU for Love Poem
- New Artist of the Year - ITZY for digital music and TXT for physical album
- World Rookie of the Year - Stray Kids and (G)I-DLE
- Social Hot Star of the Year - BTS
- Retail Album of the Year - BTS
- Performer of the Year - Joo Chan Yang for Chorus and Choi Hoon for Instrumental performance
- Lyricist of the Year - Min Yeon Jae
- Composer of the Year - Black Eyed Pilseung
- Discovery of the Year - N.Flying for Band and Kassy for Ballad
- Hot Performance of the Year - NCT Dream and Chungha
- Style of the Year - Choi Ri An, Shim Hee Jung, Shin Ji Won and Lee Si Won for Choreography and Choi Hee Sun for Stylist
- Popular Singer of the Year - Lim Jae Hyun
- Top Kit Seller of the Year - EXO
- Long-Run Song of the Year - Paul Kim for Me After You
- World Hallyu Star Award - MONSTA X
- Record Production of the Year Award - MNH Entertainment for Chungha's Gotta Go
- Overseas Song of the Year - Anne-Marie for 2002
- Overseas Rising Star of the Year - Billie Eilish for Bad Guy