Gang War at Canada's Vancouver Airport; One Killed, RCMP Shot At

At least one person was killed in a shooting at the Vancouver International Airport in Canada on Sunday. The shooting took place at the main terminal of the airport.

According to the Vancouver Sun, the person killed in the shooting had links to the deadly Lower Mainland gang conflict, according to Postmedia News sources.

The apparent gang war happened around 3 pm near the Canada and International Departures terminal.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police responding to incident and is on the hunt for the suspects, the Vancouver International Airport said in a Twitter post.

"We can confirm the situation has been contained at YVR. The airport is open and safe. Flights are operating," the airport said on Twitter.

After the shooting, the suspects shot at the police before fleeing the scene in a Honda Pilot. An RCMP vehicle was hit with bullets but there was no report of any injury to the officers.

Later, the car used by the suspects was found torched in a residential area some 30 km away from the airport.

Social media posts captured some of the scenes from the crime, including police officers tending to an apparently injured man laying in front of the signage. Another footage showed two RCMP officers running across the skybridge linking airport parking to the domestic terminal.