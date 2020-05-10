There really is no stopping all sectors of the gaming industry at the moment as everything from board games to video games and classic games to VR games are on the rise, as people show a renewed hunger for games that transcend the everyday and also often connect them to other players around the world.

Here are some of the most recent releases or upcoming releases that have gamers excited. Who knows, you may find yourself jumping on the bandwagon and getting your game on!

Video Games Continue to Keep the World Entertained

Bolstered by the fact their games can now be played simultaneously online by millions of players, video game developers are going from strength to strength. Another reason for this is the rise of streaming platforms like Twitch and Mixer, whose professional streamers do an incredible amount to promote new games.

Of course, big games usually accompany the launches of new consoles, and 2020 should be no different with the PS5 due to be on shelves by the end of the year. Godfall from developers Counterplay Games is one game that's already got tongues wagging and another PS5 title that's setting pulses racing is Outriders, whose gameplay trailer makes for compelling viewing.

For gamers who solely play online with games like Call of Duty and League of Legends, to name but a couple, the big releases to look out for are Halo Infinite and Overwatch 2.

Classic Games Maintain Their Enduring Appeal

Despite being some of the oldest games in the world, the likes of chess, poker and dominoes continue to be loved and adored by players both offline and online, the latter being a place that many such games have undergone something of a resurrection, with sites like Chess24, PokerStars and PlaySpace leading the charge to re-invent games and add even more exciting additional features besides.

Once again, the online streaming community has a large part to play in pushing the games forward, especially where poker is involved, with many of the game's top pros competing daily on the likes of Twitch.

VR and AR Games Have Everyone Excited

Once laughed at for their lack of realistic gameplay and heavy headsets, bit by bit VR games are becoming viable modes of entertainment, with a new generation of head and handsets turning good games into great games.

The long-awaited Half-Life: Alyx launched in March and has been garnering rave reviews, allowing players unprecedented interaction with the fully immersive worlds the developers have created.

Upcoming games that have VR aficionados salivating include After The Fall and Population: One, the latter being a first for VR, boasting a battle royale format that could be a game changer if the developers pull it off.

Board Games People Can't Wait to Play

Never have board games been so popular, and that's not just us throwing out an unverified factoid, but a claim made by data analysis firm Statista, who have stated that the industry will be worth in the region of $12 billion by 2023, up from $7.2 billion in 2017.

The great thing about board games is the breadth and depth of the games offered by a myriad array of companies, with everything from a massive franchise such as Metal Gear Solid launching a board game this year, to intricate and detailed games such as The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine and Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion and Frosthaven, both of which promise to be beautifully realized.

Mobile Games for People on the Go

Last but not least come mobile games, which despite their limitations are growing ever more popular, especially as the tech that can be crammed into a phone improves. One particularly interesting mobile AR game is Minecraft Earth, allowing players to join forces to build AR structures in real life locations.