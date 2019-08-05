Sophie Turner seems to have left winter far behind. The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star was spotted with Priyanka Chopra.

Reportedly, the duo was spotted in Miami enjoying a pool day. Sophie and Priyanka were both seen having fun while showcasing their enviable figures in gorgeous swimwear.

The "Game of Thrones" star was seen showing off her body in a skimpy forest green two piece. Sophie's triangular top modestly concealed her ample cleavage and she teamed the look with a matching pair of bikini bottoms. Sophie Turner accessorized her look with some gold necklaces. However, her wedding rings were absent from her person.

Sophie had her taut stomach on display and was not seen with her wedding rings but accessorized with some gold necklaces. She was accompanied by sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra who looked stunning in a burgundy swimsuit. The wife of Nick Jonas, flaunted her enviable curves in a burgundy colored one-piece that drew attention to her cleavage and curvaceous frame.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were recently spotted in as they locked lips for all to see. Reportedly, the pair was photographed looking madly in love while sharing a kiss over lunch on their honeymoon. While grabbing a bite to eat in Positano, Italy, Joe Jonas could be seen planting a passionate kiss on the lips of the Game of Thrones star. But the PDA didn't stop there, Joe Jonas seemed to be having a real hard time trying to keep his hands off Sophie.

During the rest of their meal, Joe was seen planting a kiss on Sophie's hands, and she enjoyed herself an Italian espresso.

"Sophie and Joe are having the time of their lives on their romantic honeymoon getaway," an insider to the couple told HollywoodLife exclusively. And it looks like the vacation is doing wonders for Sophie, who had confessed to Dr. Phil recently that she really needed a break. "They have both been working so hard for so long and have been so focused on their careers that they really needed this time away to just enjoy married life."

Well, it looks like Sophie doesn't always need Joe to have fun. You can check out the pics here: