Sophie Turner had confessed earlier that she spilled the beans about the ending of Game of Thrones to her friends. Now the actress is clarifying her decision to do so.

It was reported in January that the Sansa Stark actress revealed the finale to multiple people ("I'm so bad at keeping secrets," Turner said at the time. "I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them. I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people.")

This apparently led to some online blowback from fans thinking she was being sloppy with her secret-keeping duties, which she told EW isn't the case.

"I was on Twitter and saw these headlines like 'Twitter followers are being so mean to Sophie Turner after reports she told her friends the ending of Game of Thrones,'" she said. "The truth is I've only told two people. It's not that many. To be honest, I don't read many of the mentions on Twitter because there's normally quite a bit of hate. Everything I say will always have some negative reactions so I'm not surprised."

Some of Turner's supporters have noted that when Kit Harington revealed he told his wife Rose Leslie some spoilers (which was also a story that was initially misinterpreted) fans didn't seem nearly so keen to accuse him of doing something improper. "The people love Kit Harington, he can do no wrong," Turner notes wryly. "He's the people's prince!"

Though it seems like Sophie Turner is taking all the hate in stride, we wouldn't blame her for being annoyed with Kit Harington for getting away with something that she is being vilified for.