Maisie Williams has portrayed Arya Stark on HBO's hit TV show Game of Thrones for nearly a decade and now, she is saying goodbye.

Reportedly Maisie Williams has revealed that her final day on the set of Game Of Thrones was 'really beautiful' as she felt it was 'the right time to say goodbye' to Arya Stark. The actress was reportedly speaking in an interview for S/ Magazine's Spring 2019 Issue, in which she divulged some more details about the hit HBO show.

Admitting it was 'really, really emotional' to reprise her role in the eighth season, she said: 'When I came to shoot my final scene, I had already watched a lot of people wrap and seen all the tears and heard all the speeches.

'It was just a really beautiful day, and a really great final scene for me. It felt like the right time to say goodbye to Arya.'

Explaining that she felt her co-stars were all at 'such a high standard', the actress went on: 'It's not every day you get to work with actors like that, and I was surrounded by them from such a young age.

'It's just been so beneficial to me. Everything that I do and everything that I've learned is from watching people.'

But it was Lena Headey, who plays the villainous Cersei Lannister, who left a lasting impression on Maisie as she 'always treated [her] like a young adult.'

The New Mutants star added: 'Even when I was a kid, she never treated me as one, she just always respected me.'

Maisie Williams may be ready to say goodbye, but we aren't. And we can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.