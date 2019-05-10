Emilia Clarke, the mother of Dragons herself is insecure about the way she looks? Who knew? Emilia Clarke has opened up about her self-confidence and the way she's looked, especially after undergoing surgery and surviving two brain aneurysms.

Speaking to Stylist, the Oxford-native said: 'After my operations, I didn't want to look at my own face. I don't normally, but all my emotions were heightened. When I looked in the mirror, I just saw pain in my eyes. I found it very, very difficult. I used to put on make-up without looking in the mirror, which probably made me look a lot worse.'

Not that the gorgeous Game of Thrones actor even needs any make up to look good. Emilia went on to make a heart-breaking confession that even though her face hadn't changed, her feelings about herself did change. But she was okay with what she saw in the mirror.

However, the Game of Thrones star does lament the fact that she will never get to play Daenerys Targaryen again. She confessed to feeling beautiful while playing the role. 'I will never look as good as I did when I was playing Daenerys. I had the best professionals in the world doing my hair and make-up and costumes, and there is really not much I can do about it. I can't ever get my hair to look like Daenerys'. It's a heartbreak, but I've had to come to terms with that.'

Daenerys Targaryen will most likely have an important part to play in the fifth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones, which will air on May 12.