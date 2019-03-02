It is indeed the end of an era. Emilia Clarke apparently couldn't control her emotions when it came time to say goodbye to showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss of the HBO hit Game of Thrones after what appeared to be a finale dinner of sorts.

While speaking to E! News host Ryan Seacrest Emilia revealed that: 'It will shock people... I just think it's going to be huge!

'It took us a very long time to shoot this for a very good reason. I know they'll be some things in this season that will shock people', she added.

Reportedly when she was asked whether she stole a prop from the iconic set as a parting gift, the Terminator Genisys actress admitted: 'No, I'm too much of a goody two-shoes.

'Everyone was watching me all the time. I tried to throw something under my wig but it didn't work', she explained.'

Emilia Clarke sent fans into a frenzy when she reunited with her Game of Thrones co-star Jason Momoa at the Oscars. The two looked adorable together and it gave us major feels seeing Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen together ahead of the show's final season.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air in April and will have a shortened order of six episodes. There are a lot of theories going around about the fates of the characters and since HBO has planned a prequel and not a sequel to the series. It looks like many of our favourite characters will be killed. We hope that doesn't happen, but it is Game of Thrones after all.