DC's Titans have just found their Batman. Game of Thrones star Iain Glen will don the cape for the show. The casting makes it certain that the show is going for a pass-the-baton storyline into the future.

EW has reported that Iain Glen — who plays Jorah Mormont on HBO's Game of Thrones — will recur as the Gotham billionaire in season 2 of Titans.

Iain Glen is a terrific character actor but to see him as Bruce Wayne makes us wonder if the show is going for a seasoned crime fighter approach or a Batman who is at the end of his career and ready to retire. Iain Glen's casting makes it clear that the character may well keep the storyline alive into the future.

The official character description states: "After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success."

The show is also adding other names to its burgeoning cast like NYPD Blue vet Esai Morales as Deathstroke, and newcomer Joshua Orpin as Superboy. The Teen Titans are a group of young superheroes and former sidekicks who are trying to carve their own path as superheroes. They are a spin-off of the Justice League but they can surely hold on their own.

In the comics and animated shows, Robin is the leader of the Titans and the DC streaming show has kept to that lore as well. Iain Glen might even bring a little bit of Jorah Mormont to his Bruce Wayne. We will just have to wait and see. Titans season 2 will reportedly air this fall on DC Universe.