Based on the novel of George R. R. Martin, Fire and Ice, the new series will take the viewers 300 years back to witness the rise and fall of the Targaryen dynasty. It may be recalled that Game of Thrones was based on the original novel A Song of Ice and Fire, a series written by Martin.

The first season will air in 2022

Spilling the beans on the new series, HBO's President of Programming, Casey Bloys on being asked when the viewers will get to see the first season, said: "My guess is sometime in 2022."

Bloys, who was attending the 2020 Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Tour, while speaking to Deadline, said that the long delay between GoT and House of the Dragon was because it is a big, complicated show. However, this time HBO will release the series on HBO Max streaming service. It is rumoured that the first season of the series will have 10 episodes.

Previously, HBO had announced a prequel to GoT, which was written Jane Goldman. The now-canceled series was set thousands of years back and spoke about the first encounter of the White Walkers and its army of the dead with the human race.

Scriptwriting has already begun for the show

The President of Programming further revealed that the work of writing the script for the new show is already underway with author George R. R. Martin working along with Ryan Condal on the script. While it is expected that following the announcement, the sale of the original novel is certainly going to see a spike, sadly, the fire will not reign on the television for the next two years.

Martin's first edition of the book covers the history of Westeros, specifically focusing on the Targaryen kings who ruled the kingdom for nearly 300 years. The story of Fire and Ice, the first part of the series, begins with the Westeros' conqueror Aegon and wraps up with the Targaryen civil war, called Dance of Dragons, which takes place 130 years later.

"One of the things about House of Dragons, there is a text, there is a book so that made it a little bit more of a road map for a series order," said Bloys. The second part of the series called, Fire and Blood, is not released yet. Miguel Sapochnik, who directed six episodes of GoT is believed to be directing the pilot and some episodes of the new series.