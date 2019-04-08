Game of Thrones is in its supernova stage and will conclude in May. After the release of the sixth and the final episode of season 8, the cast of Game of Thrones will move on to their respective lives. For instance, Sophie Turner will finally get married to her long-time fiancé Joe Jonas and now she has revealed the name of her maid of honour.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding is going to catch a lot of media coverage. In the wedding, most of the cast and crew of Game of Thrones are going to be present including Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the HBO's epic fantasy drama show. As of now, the details of Sophie's wedding are not yet revealed among fans but the acclaimed actress recently talked about her maid of honour.

While talking about her Game of Thrones family to Entertainment Weekly, Sophie Turner revealed a major detail about her wedding with Joe Jonas. As per Turner, her on-screen sister and real-life best friend, Maisie Williams, is going to be her Maid of Honor for the wedding.

"I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress!" she said with a laugh. "She's my maid of honor! One of two," Turner shared.

In addition to this, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams have remained on very good terms since the very first episode of Game of Thrones season 1 aired on HBO. Maisie recently told the Rolling Stone magazine that according to her, Sophie was the coolest person she had ever seen in her life.

"Like, we're best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together."

As of now, we don't know who is the second maid of honour at Sophie Turner's wedding. It may be Priyanka Chopra as, after her grant wedding with Nick Jonas, she has come pretty close to Sophie. They all were also featured in a song together and most recently, they all went on a mini trip.

Both Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner will reprise their respective roles in the last and final season of Game of Thrones.