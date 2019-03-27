Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is happily engaged to Joe Jonas and would soon be marrying him. Before the acclaimed actress met her fiancé, she reportedly experimented with her sexuality and might have dated girls as well.

The 23-year-old Sophie Turner who plays Sansa Stark in Emmy Award-winning drama show, Game of Thrones, recently had a Rolling Stone cover story alongside Maisie Williams. Sophie's interview also revealed her sexuality and for the very first time, Turner revealed that both guys and girls have made an impact on her dating life.

"I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," Sophie Turner explained. "I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know — I've met enough girls to know."

Upon asking about "girls," Sophie Turner simply stated that "Everyone experiments. It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."

Based on her statement, it looks like she might have dated some girl before settling down with Joe Jonas. That being said, she has not directly stated that she has ever dated someone of the same gender.

At the same time, Sophie Turner has previously talked about her character, Sansa Stark's sexuality. In Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark had extremely bad luck when it came to choosing a partner for herself. The first guy she fell in love with, beheaded her father. She was then forcefully married to Tyrion Lannister. After running away from the King's Landing, she was given away like a gift to Ramsay Bolton, who raped her multiple times.

Since the character has gone through such a calamitous course, Sophie Turner revealed in the past that her character should "swing the other way," which simply means that the character should start dating a girl.

Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams will return as Sansa and Arya Stark respectively in Game of Thrones season 8. The last season will air on HBO in April and fans are eagerly waiting to see the very first episode when Sansa Stark will finally meet Daenerys Targaryen.