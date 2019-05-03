In Game of Thorns season 8 episode 3, "The Long Night," we witnessed two major moments between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister and now fans are wondering if something would happen between these two in the remaining three episodes of HBO's Game of Thrones.

After The Long Night, Game of Thrones season 8 still has three major episodes left and we are sure that we are going to see some major drama in the upcoming episode 4. For instance, we know that the upcoming episode will show friction building between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. At the same time, from the looks of recently released promo, Arya Stark will again get intimate with Gendry. But fans are now rooting for a happy future between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister.

Before we get into all the romantic endeavor between these two, we first recall that Sansa Stark had a very troubled teenage year. She was madly in love with Joffrey Baratheon, who executed her father Ned Stark. Following which, she got married to Tyrion Lannister, who never touched her but life was not a garden for her as well. Later on, she was kissed by Littlefinger who then gave her to Ramsay Bolton who sexually abused her multiple times.

Tyrion Lannister also had a very rough year when it comes to having a partner. As per earlier seasons, his first wife was a prostitute whom his father paid to be with him. Later on, he fell in love with another one of his mistresses who also betrayed him during his trial.

That being said, in the recently released episode of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister had two deep moments which prove that they are made for each other.

In the Winterfell crypts, Sansa stated that they were in this place because they all were unable to fight the White Walkers, and the most heroic thing any of them could do at this moment was to look that truth right in the face. After listening to her, Tyrion gave her an admiring look and said, "Maybe we should have stayed married."

In the latter half of the episode, we saw how Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister were terrified as all the dead were rising from the Winterfell crypts. In that intense situation, Sansa and Tyrion looked at each other for a long time and Tyrion eventually kissed Sansa's hand, believing that they won't be coming out of the crypts alive. This particular gesture of Tyrion is being viewed by fans as one of the best moments in the whole episode and now everyone is thinking the same thing — will Tyrion and Sansa will give their marriage a go if they survive the final battle against Cersei Lannister?

Will Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister will fall in love and forget the past? Well, we have to simply wait and watch the remaining three episodes of Game of Thrones season 8 to know more about the fate of these two characters.