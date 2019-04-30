Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" aired earlier this week and proved why HBO's Game of Thrones is undoubtedly the best TV show of all time. There were several interesting fight sequences in the show but the most important one came right before the end when we saw Arya Stark using her Valyrian steel knife to kill the Night King.

Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones season 8:

In the recently released Game of Thrones episode, we saw Night King and his army of thousands of White Walkers marching towards the Winterfell. Night King was obviously flying high on his wight dragon and Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow were fighting him from their respective dragons.

In the very last scene of the episode, Theon was brutally murdered by Night King. The Night King advances towards Bran Stark and was about to kill him when Arya Stark jumps over him and stabs him with her Valyrian steel knife. Within just a second, the Night King, who was unharmed even by dragon fire, shattered into pieces like glass.

Night King is finally gone from Westeros but will he ever come back to spread the Long Winter?

To understand this, we should first learn how Night King was created in the first place. As per George RR Martin's books and the subsequent TV series, Children of Forest created the White Walkers from a captured First Men. Children of Forest explains to Bran Stark that 12,000 years before Robert's Rebellion, they were at war with the First Men who came to these pious lands to destroy nature. In order to fight the Men, the Children of Forest created the Night King.

As per the legends, Children of Forest are the only ones who can create White Walkers but they were last seen during the Andal Invasions — 6,000 years before the War of the Five Kings. In the current story's timeline, one group of Children of Forest came to serve the Three-Eyed Raven. This group was eventually killed during an assault on the cave of the Three-Eyed Raven, rendering the Children of Forest seemingly extinct.

It should be noted that for almost 6,000 years everyone assumed that the Children of Forest were nothing but a myth. Even the great Masters think that the Children are either extinct or never existed in the first place. Many even assumed that they were nothing but a purely mythical race.

But we did see Children of Forest in Game of Thrones season 6. Even Jon Snow found the evidence of the Children underneath the mountains at Dragonstone. It can simply be assumed that either all Children of Forest are now extinct or there are still a few who are simply hiding as their population is pretty slim.

In the upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones, either Daenerys Targaryen will kill Cersei or the Lannister Queen will succeed in killing the dragon queen. If Daenerys wins the battle, there are speculations that she will turn out to be as Mad as her father who was infamously called the Mad King. We are already aware of Cersei's wickedness and knows for a fact that if she lives then she will rule like a dictator.

If either of these two becomes unstoppable then Children of Forest can actually come out from their hiding and turn one of the Men into the Night King, who will then put a stop to all this. Maybe they will make Jon Snow as the Night King!

This is a farfetched theory but in the previous interviews, we learned that Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6's ending will disappoint several fans. What if this theory can actually turn out to be a truth? We just have to wait to see it.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4 "The Last War" will air next Sunday on HBO.