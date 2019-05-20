Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 finally aired today and it featured the aftermath of the terror that was spread by Mad Queen Daenerys Targaryen. The episode featured some shocking moments but in the end, there were several previous theories or prophecies that were left untouched.

Major Spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6:

The last episode of HBO's Emmy Award-winning series started by showing Jon Snow, Ser Davos, and Tyrion Lannister walking through the aftermath of King's Landing. Tyrion walks through what is left of the castle and sees several dead bodies. Under the dungeon, buried under the pile of crumbled wall, Tyrion finds the dead bodies of Cersei and Jaime Lannister, lying on top of each other.

The survivors find Grey Worm and his Unsullied men as they have trapped Lannister soldiers only to kill them on Daenerys orders. In the front of the King's Landing, we see Dany coming out from the hidden gateway as her dragonflies behind her— in a way it looks like that Dany has got wings of her own. We are then shown a powerful speech by Daenerys Targaryen and how she tells her armies that the war is not yet over and they have to free every man, woman, and children from the hands of tyrants as the world needs a better place. In her words, it feels clear that she is not worse than Cersei or any other Kings before her. All she wants is to wage war against anyone who thinks to go against her free will.

Daenerys then turns to Tyrion and tells him that since he freed Jaime, he has committed treason. The imp tells her that she killed thousands of innocent people, and takes off the hands pin and throws it on the ground. The Mad Queen orders her army to imprison Tyrion for his crimes against the realm.

Jon Snow then goes to see and her when she is about to sit on the Iron Throne for the first time. When Dany sees him, she walks towards him and tells him the story of the Iron Throne which her brother used to tell her when they were mere kids. In response to this, Jon tells her that she needs to stop doing whatever she is doing as she is hurting hundreds of innocent people. Jon pretends to understand her when she talks about peace. The couple passionately kisses for some time and when she lets her guard down, Jon stabs her into the gut.

As the dead body of Daenerys Targaryen lies on the ground, her dragon, Drogon, comes and melts the Iron Throne and takes away her body to far off East.

Grey Worm has Tyrion and Jon has his prisoners and we see that after a few weeks have passed, the Lords and Ladies of Westeros have finally arrived at the King's Landing. The council is lead by Sansa Stark, who tells Grey Worm to release Jon Snow but he simply refuses. That is when Tyrion starts to speak and talks about Bran the Broken, and how he should be the one who should rule all the six kingdoms — Sansa makes it clear that the North will not bend the knee to anyone and would stay an independent kingdom. Following which, Bran the Broken hires Tyrion as his Hand.

Tyrion Lannister later tells Jon that his punishment is going back to the Wall and join the rest of the Night's Watch. Grey Worm, on the other hand, does not bend the knee to Bran or Sansa for that matter and leaves with his troops and Dothraki army on ships to go free remaining Slave cities.

We are then shown how Tyrion Lannister is leading the council. Jon Snow comes to say goodbyes to Sansa and Arya. The latter tells him that she is not going to the North as she plans to explore the West of Westeros because no one has ever been there.

The final scene shows a closing montage as we see Arya going to a ship, Sansa ruling the Winterfell, and Jon finally deciding the leave the Night's Watch and reunites with his friend Tormund and Ghost. As the theme music starts to play, we finally see the end of Game of Thrones.