Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6 has finally made its way to the online illegal world. A detailed plot description containing several spoilers were leaked a week ago on Reddit but now the 720p print of the last episode of HBO's fantasy series is currently available on torrent websites.

Game of Thrones season 8 episodes made their way to the illegal download world soon after its official air on HBO. Hackers from around the globe uploaded 720p or full-HD 1080p versions of Game of Thrones on torrent websites for illegal download.

Several tech experts have warned not to download the last and final episode of Game of Thrones season 8 as it may contain some malware which may affect the user's computer system. Moreover, downloading copyrighted content is considered as a crime in several countries.

The last and final episode of Game of Thrones season 8 will feature Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister.

Check out the promo of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 6: