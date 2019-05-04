Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "The Long Night" featured the end of Night King and his thousands of White Walkers. To kill off the main villain in the middle of a season was a very bold move by the showrunners and now fans are convinced that Bran Stark is the actual antagonist in the show and before the series will end, he will become the Night King.

Game of Thrones season 7 made many of us to believe that Jon Snow will be the one who will put an end to Night King. However, to everyone's utter surprise, it was Arya Stark, who actually stabbed Night King and destroyed the entire reign of White Walkers. However, when the most-awaited scene actually came, several fans were left in disbelief as to how easy and simple it was for Arya to kill Night King.

None of the other White Walkers tried anything to stop Arya from doing that. That being said, there is now a very interesting theory that suggests that why Night King was destroyed in mere seconds and where did Bran go when he warg himself into a raven. As per a Redditor, Bran Stark is actually the Night King.

"Something just doesn't feel right," the Redditor explained in his lengthy post. "They hyped up The Night King for seasons upon seasons, years upon years and this is how he goes out? There's just no way."

As per the fan, Bran Stark, who has now become a three-eyed-raven went back in time to have some sort of deal with Night King and when Night King came to kill him in the present timeline, he was actually destroying himself.

"Why else was Bran warged for so long? Could it be going back in time to prevent all this bloodshed? Could he have been making a deal with The Night King? When The Night King walked up to Bran, he looked like he accepted his fate. I just feel like The Night King is Bran, The Night King was going to kill Bran to destroy himself," he explains.

This is indeed a crazy theory but it should be noted that similar theories about Bran Stark's fate have been swirling around from a long time. It would be interesting to see if this theory turns out to be a reality. Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4"The Last War" will air on Hotstar on May 6, at 6:30 am

As per the fan, Bran Stark, who has now become a three-eyed-raven went back in time to have some sort of deal with Night King and when Night King came to kill him in the present timeline, he was actually destroying himself.

"Why else was Bran warged for so long? Could it be going back in time to prevent all this bloodshed? Could he have been making a deal with The Night King? When The Night King walked up to Bran, he looked like he accepted his fate. I just feel like The Night King is Bran, The Night King was going to kill Bran to destroy himself," he explains.

This is indeed a crazy theory but it should be noted that similar theories about Bran Stark's fate have been swirling around from a long time. It would be interesting to see if this theory turns out to be a reality.