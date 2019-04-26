Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "Battle at Winterfell" will feature the death of several of our favorite characters. There were theories that either Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen will die in the upcoming episode but after the release of recent pictures, it looks like someone else is going to die and we are simply not prepared for this.

Minor spoilers for episode 3, major spoilers for episode 2:

In the recently released Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight at the Seven Kingdoms," we saw Arya Stark's human moment when she got intimate with Gendry. At the end of the episode, we learned that the White Walkers have finally arrived at the Winterfell. As of Night King, there are theories that he is attacking King's Landing and will murder Cersei Lannister.

Coming back to episode 2's end, the last we saw of Arya was when she was with Gendry and was all prepared to fight the 'Death.' But in the recently released pictures of upcoming episode 3, we can see Sansa Stark contemplating something while sitting inside the chambers. The eldest Stark daughter is away from all the war and is surely looking pretty grim. If one looks closer, we can actually see that there are tears in her eyes and is seen mourning.

The look on her face suggests that something terrible has happened in the Battle at Winterfell and she has no idea how to control her emotions. Maybe she has lost Jon Snow or Theon Greyjoy or maybe, just maybe, she has lost her youngest sister Arya Stark.

In other released pictures, we can see Sansa in shock while she is standing next to her sister Arya. The youngest Stark daughter has trained all her life for this battle but is good in one-on-one combat and has no real life experience in fighting hundreds and thousands of White Walkers.

The released images show that the upcoming battle is surely going to be a tough one and some of our favorite characters won't be able to survive until the very end. As of now, we can just wait and see who is going to make it to the Iron Throne and who will get buried or burnt by the alive Northerners.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 "Battle at Winterfell" will air on coming Sunday on several streaming services.