Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" aired earlier this week and it showed how everyone (except Cersei Lannister) is preparing to fight the White Walkers. In episode 3's promo, we heard Daenerys Targaryen saying to Jon Snow something very special and now fans are convinced that Winterfell's crypts is the most dangerous place.

If you have just started watching HBO's Game of Thrones and are not aware of Winterfell crypts then simply assume it as a dungeon underneath the grounds where the statues of deceased Starks are erected. There are statues of Lyanna, Catelyn, Ned, Robb, and other Starks and all the living members of the Starks family come there to pay their respect.

Now, in the released episode 2, we learned that most of the civilians including Tyrion Lannister and Lord Varys are headed to the crypts so that they will stay away from the Battle at Winterfell. As per them, that's the safest place to stay when the Night King will invade the Northern grounds.

But everything changed after we saw the promo of Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 rumored title "Battle At Winterfell." In the teaser trailer, we heard Daenerys Targaryen saying Jon Snow that the dead are already here. Fans are now reading between the lines and are speculating that by "dead," she did not mean the White Walkers or the other zombies but she meant the statues of Stark family members.

We saw in the past that the Night King can raise people or dragons from the dead. Fans are now assured that Night King can actually resurrect the dead Starks and they all will fight against their own family member. If that's the case then we might get to see Ned Stark back in action in some capacity.

Fans even took to social media to state that over the years, we have learned that Winterfell crypts are the safest place only to make us show that those statues can also be raised by the Night King.

If that happens then it would surely become a horror fantasy show as Stark kids won't enjoy killing their own family and kin.

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3 rumored title "Battle at Winterfell" will air next Sunday on HBO.