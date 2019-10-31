Game of Thrones is one of the gracious series ever made in the history of the television industry. This is one of those TV shows in which the audience lived and aged with each and every character throughout, however, many did not like the way the show ended. Season 8 of GOT was an utter disappointment and nobody expected this from the makers even in their dreadful dream.

Well, to cover it up and bring the bright spot, HBO has announced the prequel of Game of Thrones titled "House of the Dragon." This spinoff will take place 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones and centering the story of scouting the Targaryen Dynasty. House of the Dragon will have a total of 10 episodes.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming broke the news of bringing House of the Dragon series at the launch event of HBO Max. He was the one who uncovered at the launch that the show tells the story of House Targaryen and the early days of Westeros. House of the Dragon is based on the book "Fire and Blood" series which is written by the author George RR Martin who is also the writer of "A Song of Ice and Fire" book on which the plot of Game of Thrones is formed on.

This prequel of Game of Thrones will be created by Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal whereas Martin and Vince Gerardis will be the executive producer of the show. Sapochnik is the one who directed "Battle of the Bastards" from GOT which is still the highest-rated episode of Game of Thrones series. It is believed that he will lead the pilot episode of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones Season 8 did not go well with the audience and fell flat in terms of ratings and reviews.

Now the fans are running high expectations on House of the Dragon and it appears they are not going to compromise with the storyline of House of the Dragon as they did with GOT Season 8 last time. As for now, nothing has revealed about the star cast of House of the Dragon show but as said that the show will explore the rise of the Targaryen Dynasty, we are definitely expecting Emilia Clarke to see as Mother of Dragons.