The final season of Game of Thrones came and went, leaving many fans disappointed in its wake. But plans for the Game of Thrones universe are still in full swing.

The Game of Thrones prequel is gathering steam. However, it is being reported that there has been a Game of Thrones prequel leak, which revealed the real title of the show. The news comes from a leaked production doc obtained by Watchers on the Wall. And it looks like the title is something no one was expecting. The Game of Thrones prequel may be titled Bloodmoon.

We don't know if HBO or the showrunners of the prequel might stick with the title after the leak, but as things stand, the Game of Thrones prequel has a fitting name in Bloodmoon. For the longest time, we assumed the Game of Thrones prequel title would be The Long Night. Heck, George R.R. Martin has even said on his own personal blog that The Long Night would be the name he "would prefer."

Hopefully the prequel won't lose its way the final season of Game of Thrones did. HBO previously said Naomi Watts will play "a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret" in the project from creators Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin.

The series will be set thousands of years before the events already seen in the "Thrones" series. It will follow the world's "descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour," a description read. George R.R. Martin recently came to the defence of the show, but we have to say that the fans have legitimate reasons to be upset with the final season. And are right in being wary of the prequel.