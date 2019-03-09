The final season of Game of Thrones is set to feature a lot of White Walkers and no White Walker is as menacing as the Night King himself. The creature single-handedly took down a Dragon with an ice spear and turned it to his side.

We have to say that earns him some epic bad guy points.

Reportedly fans first glimpsed the mysterious origins of the Night King, the mute menace of the icy North, in a flashback scene set thousands of years ago when the Children of the Forest tied a man to a tree and pierced his heart with dragonglass, creating a demon to unleash upon their enemies, the First Men.

Apparently, since then, the character has led his growing army south, killed and commandeered one of Daenerys' dragons, and brought down The Wall that has prevented his evil forces from entering Westeros.

Reportedly in the final season of Game of Thrones, the Night King is bringing war to Winterfell, and Slovak actor and stuntman Vladimir Furdik spoke about the final season. He went on to speak about the Might King sharing a moment with Jon Snow reminiscent of his raised arms stance in a previous season.

"People will see he has a target he wants to kill, and you will find out who that is. There's also that moment [in "Hardhome"] when Jon Snow was on the boat and the Night King looked at him and raised his arms — there's a similar and even stronger moment between Jon and the Night King this time."

We can't wait for the final season of Game of Thrones.