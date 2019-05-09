The last episode of Game of Thrones angered many fans. Not least of which was because Jon Snow walked past his beloved direwolf Ghost without even petting him.

Reportedly the HBO series' director David Nutter has shared the reason behind the leading character's 'unemotional' parting from his beloved animal, following years of companionship.

In an interview with INSIDER, the TV executive, revealed Jon's departure from Ghost was brief as the production team needed to cut down the episode to 78 minutes. The TV producer explained: 'Well the good thing was [Ghost] wasn't right next to the actors and so forth. So there weren't any issues with green screen or situations where we're dealing with any kind of rotoscoping.'

We have to say that this sounds like such a half-hearted excuse, it's like the showrunners don't care about the story or the fans anymore. It would have taken twenty seconds at most for Kit Harington to walk over and pet Ghost. The excuse is nothing but an insult to fans.

When asked whether the separation of the pair helped with streamlining the filming process, David responded: 'Yes.'

The final season of Game of Thrones has been disappointing thus far, with fans voicing their displeasure, but what is done is done. There are only two more episodes left in the final season and it looks like fans are apprehensive about what Game of Thrones has in store for them. It has also been reported that ahead of the premiere of episodes five and six, previews of both episodes have been leaked online spoiling the episodes as well as the end of the show. And fans are not pleased. The fifth episode of the final season of Game of Thrones will air on May 12.