Ever since Game of Thrones season 8 has completed its run in May 2019, there has been a growing demand for the next offering from the creators and makers of the show. However, the creator author of Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin, being one man who has been the center of attraction ever since.

The 71-year-old author, George R.R. Martin, will finish The Winds of Winter, the sixth installment in his epic Game of Thrones saga, in the summer of 2020. And he, in his unique style, gave us permission to lock him up on a remote New Zealand island surrounded by a lake of sulfuric acid if he doesn't.

"Imprison me in a small cabin"

"But I tell you this — if I don't have THE WINDS OF WINTER in (my) hand when I arrive in New Zealand for Worldcon, you have here my formal written permission to imprison me in a small cabin on White Island, overlooking that lake of sulfuric acid, until I'm done," he said. "Just so long as the acrid fumes do not screw up my old DOS word processor, I'll be fine."

The 78th World Science Fiction Convention, also known as Worldcon and CoNZealand, will take place from 29 July to 2 August in 2020 in New Zealand. So the fans can expect the book by August 2020.

Air New Zealand offers a free trip to the author to complete the book

Earlier this week, the airline company, Air New Zealand, offered George RR Martin a free trip to the country down south so that he can finish his mammoth novel. In a thoughtfully astounding video, the airline talked about the wonders of New Zealand and how George will be able to wrap up the story in the land which inspired The Lords of the Rings writer, JRR Tolkien.

Martin was offered by the airline company, Air New Zealand, a free trip to the country down south so that he can finish the impending book sooner than later. However, it seems the beautiful country has distracted him. "As for finishing my book... I fear that New Zealand would distract me entirely too much. Best leave me here in Westeros for the nonce," said Martin in his blog.

A long gap between books

It's been a while since the GoT author published a book in the main 'A Song of Ice and Fire' series. In between, books like Fire & Blood, A Clash of Kings, And Death His Legacy have been published.

Yet, with the prequels announced by HBO, we have to wait and watch if Martin can manage to fulfill his promise. As we all know that the future of various prequels related to Thrones is dependent on when Martin finishes his next few books, especially The Winds of Winter.