Samsung has confirmed that their Galaxy S10 phone will have a wallet app that supports virtual money, like Bitcoin. Following the South Korean company's announcement, Bitcoin value is on the rise once more. Here's what we know about this new development.

During Samsung's show at the Mobile World Congress 2019 on Feb. 25, the smartphone developer confirmed that a virtual money wallet app will come built-in with Galaxy S10. So far, the other confirmed cryptocurrencies are COSMEE token, Ethereum and Enjin token.

COSMEE confirmed that they're the first blockchain-enabled mobile beauty decentralized app included in the Samsung cryptocurrency wallet. Meanwhile, the Enjin wallet can be used to exchange ERC-20 and ERC-1155 tokens.

Previously, Samsung claimed that their cryptocurrency wallet app for the Galaxy S10 was mere speculation from the fans, but a leak had revealed that this feature was coming to the new Samsung phone.

Bitcoin value seems to be rising again, Blockchain Capital's Spencer Bogart confirmed to Bloomberg. Bogart said that the bitcoin market is primed for a potential boom again. In the past years, bitcoin prices have depreciated heavily, which eventually spurred many of its adopters to leave the market as it wasn't a profitable venture anymore. With Samsung's new app, they might be able to check on the cryptocurrency business again through a smartphone.

Aside from the wallet, Samsung is also planning to release other new services and gadgets this 2019. Later this year, Samsung will also join the race of the "foldable display" phones. Along with other developers like Royole, Huawei and potentially Motorola, this will also be a new frontier as the design will provide a new style of comfort for its users.

With this new device, owners will be able to minimize, enlarge and even shift the display style of their device depending on the available folds of the phone. For now, we'll have to wait for Samsung to release the new Samsung S10 and their other new devices this 2019. We've yet to know if they still have other announcements coming.

