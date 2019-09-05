Galaxy brand smartphone maker Samsung Electronics has finally announced the date of availability of its upcoming flagship brand Galaxy Fold as Sept 18 and the phone is priced at $3,088. The five-month delay has raised concerns over its foldable features but now the Korean phone maker said the device is ready for sales after thorough tests cleared it.
Besides Singapore, the Galaxy Fold will be sold only in France, Germany, United States and Britain. Though the device was originally slated for release on April 26, some adverse reviews such as broken and bulging screens in some test samples have delayed the sale. However, the company says that it's up for grab now.
"The category-defining Galaxy Fold is a device that defies the barriers of traditional smartphone design. Now, we're excited to release this pioneering mobile technology, and allow consumers to experience it for themselves," said D.J. Koh, chief executive of Samsung mobile phones division.
The mobile phone will be available in black and silver colours respectively from Sept 18 and Sept 21. It will be available in 4G long term evolution (LTE) variant that is being sold in Singapore and the 5G model will only be available in South Korea from Friday.
Samsung said the design has been tweaked following the reviews of the Galaxy Fold by extending the top protective layer that is peeled off by some reviewers in the test model. Now the layer cannot be tampered with, while other improvements include better protection from external particles and reduction of space between the hinge and the Fold's body.
Originally, the Galaxy Fold was priced at US$1,980 (S$2,685) but the improvements made Samsung increase the price. Now, it's being made available for S$3,088, almost S$400 more.
Fold features
The main challenge for Samsung was to become the first major smartphone maker to launch the foldable phone, which has a primary 7.3-inch screen, and a second 4.6-inch cover display that is meant for use when the phone is folded.
Fold's hinge has multiple interlocking gears to switch from a regular smartphone to a tablet, where a provision for using three apps at the same time is the highlight.
When closed, you can shoot a quick video, and then open it watch it on a larger screen with App Continuity. The video transitions from the cover display to the main display.
With Multi-Active Window, you can run multiple apps at once in real-time and do multitasking such as edit footage, browse through the photo gallery and read emails -- all at the same time.
Since the smartphone maker has learnt the hard lessons about engineering and manufacturing ahead of others, analysts believe that it has an edge over rivals who are also contemplating similar foldable phone.
With a 5G-ready option, Galaxy Fold users can take full advantage of their carriers' fastest speeds as it harnesses the full power of next-generation connectivity for streaming and downloading high-resolution videos and other content, as well as graphics-heavy games, at super-charged speeds. However, 5G is not for sale in Singapore for now. It's being sold in South Korea.
Even Huawei is coming out with its foldable 5G Mate X, which has been postponed from June launch. TechRadar predicts that Huawei's foldable phone will be launched before November 2019.
Galaxy Fold Product Specifications
|Galaxy Fold
|Display
|Main Display*
– 7.3" QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (4.2:3) Infinity Flex Display, 2152*1536, 362ppi
Cover Display**
– 4.6" HD+ Super AMOLED Display (21:9), 1680*720, 399ppi
*Main display: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners and the upper cutout. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and the upper cutout.
**Cover display: Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. Actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners.
|Dimension & Weight
|Folded: 62.8 x 160.9 x 15.7mm ~ 17.1mm
Unfolded: 117.9 x 160.9 x 6.9mm ~ 7.6mm
Weight: 276g
|Camera
|Cover Camera
|10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚
|Front Dual Camera
|10MP Selfie Camera: F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 80˚
8MP RGB Depth Camera: F1.9, Pixel Size: 1.12μm, FOV: 85˚
|Rear Triple Camera
|16MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2 ,Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV : 123˚
12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.5/F2.4, Pixel size: 1.4μm, FOV: 77˚
12MP Telephoto Camera: PDAF, F2.4, OIS, Pixel size: 1.0μm, FOV: 45˚
Dual OIS, 0.5x out and 2x in optical zoom, Up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording, Tracking AF
|AP
|7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor (2.84㎓ + 2.41㎓ + 1.78㎓)
|Memory
|12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage (UFS3.0)
*Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software
|Battery
|LTE model: 4380mAh (typical) dual battery*
5G model: 4235mAh (typical) dual battery*
*Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4135mAh for 5G model and 4275mAh for LTE model. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.
|Charging
|Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless*
Wireless PowerShare**
*Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA
**Wireless PowerShare is limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones with WPC Qi wireless charging, such as Galaxy Note10, Note10+, S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S8 Active, S7, S7 edge, S7 Active, S6, S6 edge, S6 Active, S6 edge+, Note9, Note8, Note FE, Note5, and wearables such as Galaxy Watch Active2, Galaxy Watch Active, Gear Sport, Gear S3, Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Buds. May not work with certain accessories, covers, or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment.
|OS
|Android 9 (Pie)
|Network
|LTE model: Enhanced 2X2 MIMO, 6CA, LAA, LTE Cat.18
– Up to 1.2Gbps Download / Up to 150Mbps Upload5G model: Non-Standalone (NSA), Sub6
*May differ by market, mobile operator and service providers.
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax HE80 MIMO, 1024QAM
Bluetooth® v 5.0, ANT+, USB type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)
*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries.
|SIM Card
|LTE model: one eSIM and one Nano SIM
5G model: one Nano SIM
*Availability may vary depending on country and carrier.
*eSIM availability may vary depending on country and carrier.
*SIM card sold separately.
|Payment(Samsung Pay)
|Credit & debit cards: supports MST and/or NFC
Membership cards, Gift cards, Transit cards, Reward point service*Available in select countries. Payment solutions and available features may vary depending on country, carrier, and service providers.
|Sensors
|Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor, Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor
|Authentication
|Lock type: pattern, PIN, password
Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition
*Galaxy Fold has a Capacitive Fingerprint sensor on the side.
|Audio
|Stereo speakers and bundled Galaxy Buds
Surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)
UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support*, PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD: DSD64/128
Audio playback format : MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF
*DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format.
|Video
|Video playback format: MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM
TV connection: Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) / Wired: supports DisplayPort over USB type-C. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter. (DisplayPort 4K UHD at 60 fps)
|Security
|Knox protection: real-time monitoring and protection.
Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee)
Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to keep content such as apps, photos and videos, secured by fingerprint scanning.
*Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on country.
|In the Box
|Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Buds, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, USB Connector (OTG), Quick Start Guide, Aramid Fiber Cover
*Components may not be available depending on the model you purchase or the country or region you live in. Excluding cover, black components only available with black devices and all other device colors will receive white components in box.