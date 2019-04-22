Three years after the combustible Galaxy Note 7, South Korean giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has again faced the prospect of another debacle over the much-awaited release of its Galaxy Fold that is priced at US$1,980. Amid negative reviews, the smartphone maker said the planned launch in Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai on Wednesday, April 24, stands cancelled.

A company official said, "In light of the recent feedback on a limited number of Galaxy Fold media review units, Samsung is taking the time to ensure that the Galaxy Fold units are in optimum shape for your experience at the event," reports Reuters.

The reviewers have reported breaks, bulges and blinking screens in their trial of the phone for just 24 hours, forcing the company to postpone its launch indefeinitely for now without giving any reason. Another company which is planning to unveil its foldable phone was its Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd with its foldable handset, the Mate X.

The social media buzz is already ripe over the defects of Galaxy Fold under the hashtag #foldgate on Twitter bringing the folding design into question. The foldable phone was hailed as the future of smartphone designs and Samsung would have been credited as the pioneer in the field had it launched it on Wednesday.

Here's the outrage on Twitter: