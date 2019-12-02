Days after drawing flak over the unceremonious ouster of Gabrielle Union from America's Got Talent, NBC, along with producers Freemantle and Syco, issued a statement regarding the issue. It may be recalled that, on Friday, Gabrielle Union was removed as one of the judges from the show after she spoke about "toxic" workplace culture and the "problematic", racially unsympathetic sections on the show.

A report by Variety stated that Union had complained to the producers of the show about a Korean joke made by guest star Jay Leno. She also spoke that she was disturbed to get notes that her hair was 'too black' on the show.

NBC trying to learn more about Union's concern

In an official statement issued to explain their side of the story, NBC and the other producers said: "We remain committed to ensuring a respectful workplace for all employees and take very seriously any questions about workplace culture. We are working with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns, following which we will take whatever next steps may be appropriate."

Earlier, announcing the removal of Union and Julianne Hough, who continues her association with NBC, as judges from the forthcoming season 15 of the show, NBC and production company Fremantle had issued a statement, saying: "America's Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT's enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously."

Union shared her definition of solid apology

Meanwhile, not the one to be appeased so easily, Union, soon after NBC's statement, shared a tweet from freelance writer and host Joelle Monique about solid way to apologize, by adding "This! This! AND THIIISSSSSSS!!!!!!"

In her tweet, Monique had pointed out the ways that sum up a solid apology. "1.Sincerely admit wrong doing directly to the offended party. 2. Be twice as loud correcting your mistake as you were making the mistake. 3. Lay out steps to correct your behavior in the future. Anything less is covering your own ass."

A lot of women including prominent Hollywood women came out in support of Union after the news of her removal as a judge. "So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever," tweeted Union, while breaking her silence for the first time after the controversy erupted.