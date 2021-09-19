Gabby Petito's Best Friend Says Brian Laundrie was Jealous and Controlling Partner

The disappearance of Gabby Petito has sparked intense speculation since she was reported missing last week. In a fresh development, Petito's best friend Rose Davis has revealed that Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie was jealous and constantly worried Petito might leave. She also alleged that Laundrie suffered from episodes in which he would hear voices and not be able to sleep.

Laundrie Stole Gabby's ID

In an interview with Daily Mail on Friday, Rose Davis, 21, of Sarasota, described Laundrie as a controlling and manipulative boyfriend. Davis alleged that Laundrie was such a control freak that he had once taken away Gabby's ID so that she could not meet up with her at a bar.

"Brian took her ID just so she wouldn't be able to come out with me," she told Daily Mail.

"He's got these jealousy issues and he struggles from what Gabby called these 'episodes' where he would hear things and hear voices and wouldn't sleep."

"Gabby had to stay at my house a bunch of times because she just needed a breather and didn't want to go home to him."

Laundrie Stopped Them from Hanging Out

Davis met Gabby early last year on Bumble BFF and began hanging out with the couple at their home in North Port. She told the Daily Mail that she had last spoken to Petito in early August, where they discussed meeting up in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming for Davis' birthday on August 29.

She said Laundrie came off as a sweet and caring guy, but was always worried Petito was going to leave him and later tried to stop them from hanging out.

"Brian has a jealousy issue," Davis said. "I'm her only friend in Florida to my knowledge and that's not because she can't make friends, he just didn't want her to have friends. "

Daily Mail reported Rose and Petito were so close they would share their locations with each through an iPhone app, but she claimed when Laundrie found out, he made his fiancÃ© delete it.

"He was always worried she was going to leave him. It was a constant thing to try to get us to stop hanging out. He'd demand she be home for dinner, often cut our time short. He'd demand to pick her up from my house, even when I had a car and offered to drive," Davis revealed.

The Case Has Grabbed National Attention

Laundrie and Petito set out on a cross-country campervan trip in July, documenting their adventures on social media. But on September 1, Laundrie returned home alone. Petito's family reported her missing on September 11. The 22-year-old woman last spoke to her mother on August 25 and her last known location was in Wyoming.

Police and the FBI are now searching for Laundrie, a person of interest in the case of his missing fiancÃ©. His family in Florida reported him missing Friday, saying he hasn't been seen since Tuesday.