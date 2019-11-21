Things heated up between ex-lovers Gabby Allen and Myles Stephenson after the latter confessed his struggle in searching for 'the one', during the British survival reality TV show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The former X Factor contestant, while talking to Ian Wright and Roman Kemp, his co-contestants on the show, admitted that he feared of failing to find a 'meaningful relationship' because he doesn't know if girls are only interested in him for his fame.

Myles-Gabby relationship turmoil

The Rak Su singer was dating Gabby Allen, former fitness trainer and Love Island (season 3) star, since September 2018 and were living together. The couple broke up in August this year after Gabby caught Myles exchanging flirty messages with other women. When Myles announced his participation in the British reality show, Gabby said that she won't be watching her ex-boyfriend on the show.

Labelling her former lover as 'Liar', Gabby took to Instagram and posted a picture of a leopard with Myles' face photoshopped on it, she wrote, "OMG I'm dead. I'm not even watching the show but people are sending me things like this. Saying meet 'meaningful Milo'. Apparently, he was on about 'meaningful relationships'.

Gabby's outburst against Myles on social media

"I'm not sure the guy knows what he's on about tbh. I didn't know cheating, lying and a whole load of other [poo emoji] came under 'meaningful'. Who knows? Each to their own," she continued. Prior to entering the show, Myles stated that he is single and will want to be like that for some time.

Not satisfied with her outburst on Instagram, Gabby went ahead and started liking some tweets against Myles. 'Watching Myles in the jungle chat about trying to find meaningful relationships when I know he did the dirty on my girl @gabbydawnallen'.

Following the breakup, Gabby who was previously involved with her Lover Island contestant Marcel Somerville urged her fans to share any information they had about Myles' behaviour. She posted, "The newspaper articles are true. I am no longer in a relationship. I hope youse have all had a better week than me! If anyone else has anything they need to tell me, please do."

Recently during an interview, while talking about her relationship status, Gabby said, "At the moment I am very much focusing on myself and my career, my family and my friends. Moving forward, I am not looking for anything, I'm not dating anyone. If it happens, it happens, but right now – I'm dating myself!"