The health ministers from the Group of 20 major economies started a virtual meeting on Sunday to work for a joint response for the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, Saudi Arabian state television stated.

Coronavirus crisis

Member countries will be joined by leaders from Spain, Singapore, Jordan and Switzerland as well as international and regional organisations including the World Health Organization and the World Bank, a separate G20 statement said. Saudi Arabia holds the G20 presidency.

The deadly virus outbreak has claimed the lives of more than160,000 people worldwide and infected over two million people globally. The virus has spread to more than 170 countries in the world in recent times.

