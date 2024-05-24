g.tec medical engineering's BCI & Neurotech Masterclass Visits Malaysia, Uniting the Industry in the Promising Region

Neurotechnology is a growing part of daily life, with applications spanning medicine, education, entertainment, and many more areas. These technologies interface with the brain or nervous system, measuring or modulating neural activity. One type of neurotechnology that holds great potential is the brain-computer interface (BCI), which enables direct communication between the user's neural activity and an electronic device. This allows the user to issue commands to the device using their brainwaves.

g.tec medical engineering GmbH, a pioneering company in BCI and neurotechnology, aims to bring its expertise and technology to more markets worldwide. The company is the creator of recoveriX, a brain-computer interface neurorehabilitation treatment that has been shown to aid in improving the condition of stroke and multiple sclerosis patients. As part of its mission to bring together the neurotechnology community from all over the world, g.tec is holding an online BCI & Neurotech Masterclass for Malaysia on June 7, 2024, from 9 AM to 6 PM MYT.

The webinar, which is free to attend, will bring together top BCI and neurotechnology experts in Malaysia to discuss the latest developments in the field, as well as provide knowledge about various health conditions and how they can be treated using neurotechnology. Furthermore, students of neurotechnology can gain information or network with fellow students and professionals, aiding them in their research and fostering collaboration. Malaysia has an emerging BCI and neurotechnology community, with interest in the technology growing due to its potential to improve people's quality of life.

The first lecture of the event will be delivered by Mr. Kelvin Wong of Ultra Technology Engineering (UTE), g.tec's distribution partner in Malaysia, on how BCIs, such as g.tec's Unicorn Unity Interface, are used in computer gaming. This will be followed by Dr. Ivy Jong Hui Ying of the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) School of Humanities, discussing attention deficits in children, how to train them, and how to extract biomarkers signaling these deficits. Dr. Mohd Faizal Mohd Zulkifly of USM's Department of Neurosciences will present his analysis of alpha brain activity and anxiety symptoms while coloring mandalas.

Ms. Christy Li of g.tec neurotechnology Hong Kong will present the latest clinical results of recoveriX neurorehabilitation therapy in stroke gait rehab, multiple sclerosis, and Parkinson's disease. This will offer a valuable practical demonstration of the recoveriX technology and how it aids patients.

Following a break, Dr. Samhani Binti Ismail of the Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin Faculty of Medicine will show how to identify osteoarthritis pain in the knee using EEG brainwave data. This is especially valuable as many people, especially elders, are shuddering from chronic pain. Dr. Sofina Tamam from the Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia Faculty of Science and Technology will present her research on using EEG waves to measure the impact of Quranic treatment on working memory performance.

Closing the event is Dr. Christoph Guger, founder and CEO of g.tec medical engineering, who will discuss the latest BCI technology developments, particularly Ultra High-Density EEG and ECGi. According to Dr. Guger, these developments can help improve the recoveriX technology by providing a better and deeper understanding of the brain's various motor function control centers without resorting to invasive technology.

Dr. Guger says that the masterclass is ahead of g.tec's upcoming launch of the recoveriX treatment system in Malaysia, coming soon to various hospitals and rehabilitation centers across the country. This will allow patients with stroke, multiple sclerosis, and other neurological conditions to recover better and enjoy an improved quality of life.

g.tec medical engineering regularly holds events and webinars catering to different global regions on various neuroscience and BCI topics. Recently, it held a discussion on invasive BCI applications, including electrocorticography (ECoG), drawing an audience of more than 1,000 people worldwide. It also held a neurotech and BCI masterclass for German-speaking regions of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Soon, g.tec will hold masterclasses and other events for Indonesia and Japan, expanding its reach in the Asia-Pacific region.

"Attendees of our BCI & Neurotech Masterclass will see demonstrations of state-of-the-art technologies in these fields and how they are used in worldwide research studies," Dr. Guger says. "This can spur collaboration and innovation, resulting in further improvements and new ways to treat patients who have various physical and neurological conditions. We hope to see you in our upcoming Malaysia masterclass and future events, as well."