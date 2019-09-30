When it comes to having a unique and eccentric style and aesthetic, nobody does it better than BIGBANG's very own G-Dragon. The multi-hyphenated star was recently recognized in the Fashion IP 100 List, China's first global fashion and trends list.

The list, which was released by CBNData and Fashion Exchange, G-Dragon ranked third, with Hong Kong-born actor Shawn Yue placing first and with former EXO member Kris Wu placing second, Global Times reported. Victoria's Secret model, Liu Wen, who was also previously dubbed by the New York Times as "China's first bona fide supermodel" entered the list at number 4. Singer, actress, and fashion mogul Rihanna rounded up the Top 5.

G-Dragon, who commands a massive following of millions on Instagram and Twitter, is a crowd-favorite at many fashion shows in South Korea and abroad, constantly wowing spectators as he plays with colorful pieces from both high end and local brands and adding modern touches to the usual classic looks.

In 2016, Vogue named G-Dragon as the "Best Dressed Man" at the Chanel Spring-Super 2016 show during the Paris Fashion Week. He maintains a close friendship with the late Karl Lagerfeld, whom he described as "on another level."

"Karl is Karl, Chanel is Chanel – period, right? He's on another level. His own zone. Nature, space and supermarkets... the shows are inspired by anything and everything and he's got a lot of passion, so I really, really respect that," GD told Dazed in 2017 interview.

On how he started getting into fashion, G-Dragon said that he got interested at an early age thanks to his mother. At around four to six years old, the rapper's mother styled him with a variety of clothing. At a young age, he also started customizing his own look by drawing something on a t-shirt and wearing one of a kind pieces.

In terms of music and fashion combined, G-Dragon has been likened to Pharrell Williams, who is also a close friend of his. Both artists have excelled well in their music and regarded highly in the world of fashion. They also frequent the front row of Chanel fashion shows.

According to Harper's Bazaar, G-Dragon's other fashion influences include Jay-Z, Beyonce, Rihanna, Blackstreet, and Wu-Tang Clan.

Kris Wu, on the other hand, is also a fashion icon in his own right. The Burberry ambassador was invited to the highly exclusive, invite-only Met Gala in New York City in 2015, where he represented his homeland China.

Meanwhile, G-Dragon is currently serving his mandatory military service. He enlisted on February 27, 2018 and is scheduled to be discharged on November 26, 2019.