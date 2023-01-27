Furniture in Fashion Capitalizes on Increased Demand for Better Home Spaces. Here's How They're Doing It.

The desire for better living spaces grows as the world adjusts to a new way of life. People are spending more time at home, and furniture manufacturers have noticed. Fashion-forward furniture makers are creating stylish, durable, and functional pieces, using traditional and modern styles to meet consumer demands and stay ahead of the competition.

Studies show that the global furniture market will grow at a 5.5% compound annual growth rate from $493.6 billion in 2022 to $720.2 billion by 2028. Several factors propel the market, including expanding metropolitan areas, increased disposable income, and a greater demand for home furnishings.

In addition, the rising popularity of e-commerce and the sale of furniture online could drive market growth. One of the brands trying to take advantage of this trend is the UK-based retailer, Furniture in Fashion (FiF).

Standing out from the competition

Asad Shamim founded FiF in 2007, which has since grown to become one of the most successful online furniture retailers in the UK. More than 100,000 square feet of warehouse and showroom space is devoted to the company's operations in Farnworth, Bolton, where it sells a variety of modern and contemporary furniture for use in homes and workplaces.

With so many new online merchants popping up, it can be difficult for many businesses to stay competitive. FiF's extensive furniture collection is what sets it apart. Thousands of pieces of furniture will meet the customer's wants and needs, whether they're looking for wooden coffee tables for the living room or beds and wardrobes for the bedroom.

The company assures its clients that it will go above and beyond to meet their needs for variety. Multiple ranges and designs will be available to its customers at any time.

What makes FiF unique?

The company's primary goal is to enhance the quality of customers' lives by selling them high-quality furniture at affordable prices while maintaining the highest standards of ethics and support. FiF believes in giving its customers value with any purchase.

As part of this commitment, the company offers a price match guarantee. If a consumer finds an identical product somewhere for a lesser price, FiF will cover the price difference. The company can provide lower prices than competitors because they design and manufacture many of their furniture collections in-house.

Along with their already low prices, FiF also includes free UK shipping to most mainland postcodes with every purchase. The company also invests in its staff by teaching them to live out its objective of "treating all clients with civility, decency, and respect," which complements the company's other selling points. The team at FiF is well-trained to be accommodating and knowledgeable about the products they sell.

Meeting a diverse customer demand

FiF is capitalizing on the increased demand for better home spaces by offering a diverse range of stylish and modern furniture at competitive costs. Customers appreciate the quality, value for money, and design of FiF's products, as well as the excellent customer service, warranty, and timely delivery. As a result, FiF is gaining an impressive customer base.