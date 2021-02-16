Stretch marks from pregnancy come about due to the rapid stretching to accommodate the growing woman's body. Although you can incorporate things into your daily routine during your pregnancy to prevent Stretch marks from appearing, it is not possible to prevent all Stretch marks from appearing. Additionally, some women are more likely to develop Stretch marks than others.

As a woman, the changes your body undergoes during and after pregnancy could puncture your body confidence and affect your esteem. With this in mind, Skinomatics have combined both natural and organic ingredients to give you the best fight against Stretch marks and ensure that you still feel powerful and beautiful post-birth.

Here are some of the full-proof remedies that Skinomatics provides:

1. Exfoliate when showering

Vigorously exfoliate your skin daily when showering using a body scrub and baby oil. Exfoliating helps to remove fine lines and wrinkles from your skin. It also removes the dead cells on the uppermost layer of skin, thereby speeding up skin shedding.

Choose an exfoliator that suits your skin condition, which will benefit your complexion after using it. Exfoliating will not only help you get rid of dead skin cells but also remove skin discolorations and improve blood circulation, which helps minimize the appearance of Stretch marks, giving you a more radiant skin complexion.

2. Massage the Skinomatics body oil thoroughly into your skin daily

Skinomatics have an expertly formulated omega-rich stretch mark protection oil that is a blend of natural oils and has been clinically proven to improve skin moisture and elasticity.

One of the primary concerns for women when using a new product is the fear that it may have chemical components that may affect their skin negatively. You don't have to worry about that with this natural plant-based Skinomatics body oil. It has been dermatologically tested and proven to be gentle on the skin. Its fragrance is also 100% natural, a blend of orange and vanilla.

Massaging this silky blend of natural oils into your skin daily will instantly soothe your skin and keep it hydrated and moisturized throughout the day.

3. Rub mink oil on your stretch marks

Mink oil is a valuable natural supplement to skincare products as it is very similar to human body oils. It has very superior nurturing and absorption properties that allow it to penetrate quickly and deeply into your skin. Mink oil lubricates your skin and traps moisture from your lower skin cells enabling your skin to re-moisture itself.

4. Regularly massage your stomach with a cream

Massaging your stomach increases blood circulation to it, which helps your scars heal faster. Skinomatics has a vegan tummy rub oil that protects your skin's natural barrier to prevent it from losing moisture, helping to plump up the depressed area within the stretchmark.

Massaging your stomach increases blood circulation to it, which helps your scars heal faster.