Fulham vs Watford Live Streaming: How to Watch the EFL Cup Match Online in the US, UK and India

A place in the FA Cup fourth round will be on the line when Fulham and Watford face off at Craven Cottage in the third round on Thursday. The 2024/25 FA Cup returns this week with the third round, marking the entry of Premier League teams into the competition. Fulham vs. Watford stands out as the most intriguing fixture on Thursday as all eyes are set on the match.

Marco Silva continues to make his mark at Fulham, guiding the West London club to steady progress under his leadership. While the Cottagers have struggled for consistency, failing to win six of their last eight matches., they remain unbeaten since November.

Fulham Need to Prove Themselves

Fulham has won against top sides like Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea since November and now have a chance to prove themselves. Watford's recent form has been woeful, with the team heading into Thursday's FA Cup match on the back of three consecutive losses.

These poor results have derailed the Hornets' push for promotion, dropping them out of the playoff spots to ninth place in the EFL Championship standings. Manager Tom Cleverley will be hoping the FA Cup provides an opportunity to turn things around.

The last meeting between Fulham and Watford at Craven Cottage ended in a 1-1 draw in September 2018. As the two sides prepare to face off again, let's take a closer look at the upcoming encounter.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has received positive news on the injury front ahead of the match. Only three first-team players are expected to be unavailable for Thursday's game against Watford. Sander Berge is nearing a return from an ankle injury but may need a late fitness test to confirm his readiness.

Meanwhile, Kenny Tete (knee), Harrison Reed (knee), and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain sidelined.

In contrast, Watford manager Tom Cleverley faces a fresh injury setback as he prepares for the trip to Craven Cottage.

The team will be missing two first-team players for the clash. Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann is the latest to join the injury list after sustaining an ankle injury in last weekend's game against Sheffield United. He joins Tom Dele-Bashiru, who is recovering from a knee injury but is nearing a return to action.

