Fulham vs Tottenham Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur will both look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they clash at Craven Cottage on Sunday. The final day of Gameweek 29 in the 2024/25 Premier League season will feature three matches, with two kicking off simultaneously—Fulham vs. Tottenham at Craven Cottage and Arsenal vs. Chelsea.

Fulham remain in contention for European qualification despite their inconsistent performances in recent weeks. The Cottagers have suffered losses in two of their last three league games but are just five points adrift of fifth-placed Manchester City. A strong finish to the campaign could see them secure a spot in European competition next season.

Big Match for Fulham

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have endured a disappointing 2024/25 season, struggling to make an impact in the league. While they are still mathematically in the race, their hopes of European qualification are virtually non-existent.

However, their form has shown signs of improvement, with only one loss in their last five Premier League matches. Additionally, Ange Postecoglou's side secured a place in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals earlier this week, overturning a first-leg deficit against AZ Alkmaar.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, Fulham fought back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. Tom Cairney netted the equalizer but was sent off in the closing minutes of the match.

Marco Silva has received encouraging news regarding his squad ahead of Fulham's upcoming clash. However, the manager will still be without four key players for Sunday's match against Tottenham Hotspur. Adama Traore has recovered from an ankle injury and is ready to play. Meanwhile, Kenny Tete (knee), Harry Wilson (foot), and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) remain unavailable, while Sasa Lukic completes his suspension.

Like his Fulham counterpart, Ange Postecoglou has no fresh concerns ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Craven Cottage. However, the Spurs manager will still be without four key players for Sunday's match.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Craven Cottage, London, England, on Sunday, March 16, at 1:30 PM BST/8:30 AM ET and 7 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Fulham vs Tottenham Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Fulham vs Tottenham Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Tottenham Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Tottenham Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Fulham vs Tottenham Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.