Fulham vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match in the US, UK and India

Fulham will welcome Manchester City to Craven Cottage on Tuesday night as they aim to keep their solid run going. Fulham come into Tuesday night's clash riding high, having won four of their last five games across all competitions. Confidence in the squad is clearly growing. Manchester City, meanwhile, snapped their losing streak with a tight win over Leeds United.

Still, they have dropped two of their last three matches in all competitions, and they will need to step up their game if they really want a positive result against an in-form Fulham side. Fulham will likely sense an opportunity here and try to beat Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Big Game to Bounce Back

Manchester City haven't looked like their usual dominant selves this season and have been shaky at times, so it wouldn't be shocking if the home side manages to trouble them throughout the match.

Even so, City are still the stronger team on paper and have a terrific record against Fulham. Whether they can turn that into a full three points this time remains to be seen.

Fulham are dealing with a few injury concerns, with Antonee Robinson nursing a knee issue and Rodrigo Muniz out with a hamstring problem. Harry Wilson will also need a late fitness check after a minor thigh injury.

They're expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1, with Bernd Leno in goal. Kenny Tete and Ryan Sessegnon will work the flanks, while Joachim Andersen partners Calvin Bassey in central defence. In midfield, Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic provide strength and stability.

Joshua King should operate as the playmaker, with Adama Traoré and Alex Iwobi out wide and Raul Jiménez leading the line.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Fulham and Manchester City will be played at Craven Cottage, Fulham, England, on Tuesday, December 2, at 7:30 PM BST/2:30 PM ET and 1 AM IST. (December 3)

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Fulham vs Manchester City Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.