Fulham vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Fulham are set to face Liverpool at Craven Cottage on Sunday as they aim to recover from recent setbacks against Crystal Palace and Arsenal. Currently sitting ninth in the Premier League, Fulham remain hopeful of securing a spot in European competition next season. A strong finish to their campaign could keep that dream alive, making Sunday's clash crucial.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will travel to London on the back of a spirited Merseyside Derby win over Everton. After suffering two straight losses, the win brought much-needed relief and restored confidence. With the title still within reach, the Reds will be determined to maintain momentum and secure another solid win against Fulham.

Liverpool Desperate to Secure Win

Liverpool are currently on a 26-game unbeaten run in the Premier League and haven't lost to Fulham on the road in their last seven encounters. Given their strong form and impressive away record against the hosts, the visitors will be confident about securing all three points in this clash.

Fulham are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 setup against Liverpool, with Bernd Leno guarding the net. Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson are set to occupy the full-back positions, aiming to stay solid at the back while looking for counter-attacking opportunities. Issa Diop is likely to partner Joachim Andersen at center-back.

In midfield, Sasa Lukic and Andreas Pereira will operate as the double pivot, offering both defensive support and forward momentum. Emile Smith Rowe is expected to play in the No. 10 role, tasked with unlocking Liverpool's defense. On the wings, Adama Traore and Alex Iwobi will bring speed, creativity, and attacking threat. Leading the attack, Rodrigo Muniz will spearhead Fulham's frontline in Sunday's match at Craven Cottage.

Liverpool are expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Fulham, with Alisson Becker between the posts. Conor Bradley and Andrew Robertson are set to start as full-backs, providing support in both defense and attack. At the heart of the defense, Ibrahima Konate will partner with Virgil van Dijk.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will operate as the deep-lying duo, offering stability and control. Dominik Szoboszlai will take up the attacking midfield role, aiming to unlock Fulham's defense and set up chances. Out wide, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo will bring flair and goal threat, while Diogo Jota, fresh off his Merseyside Derby-winning goal, will once again lead the frontline.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Fulham and Liverpool will be played at Craven Cottage, London, England, on Sunday, April 6, at 2 PM BST/10 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Fulham vs Liverpool Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.