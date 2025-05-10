Fulham vs Everton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Fulham and Everton will both be desperate to get back to winning ways when they lock horns at Craven Cottage on Saturday. The 2024/25 Premier League campaign continues this weekend with Gameweek 36, which kicks off on Saturday, with four matches taking place simultaneously, including this clash between Fulham and Everton in West London.

Fulham can view this season as a step forward under the aegis of Marco Silva. However, they may also feel frustrated by recent dropped points that have cost them a chance at qualifying for European competition. The Cottagers have managed just one win in their last four league games, slipping to 11th place in the table.

Both Teams Aim to Rebound

Meanwhile, Everton's momentum has faded since they secured their Premier League survival. Although David Moyes' return to the dugout initially gave a ray of hope, their inconsistent form in recent weeks has stalled their advance. The Toffees have registered only one win from their past ten league matches, effectively ending any ambitions of a top-half finish.

In the previous meeting between these two sides earlier this season, Everton fought back from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw, with Beto netting the equalizer.

Fulham set to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Everton, with Bernd Leno is expected to start in goal. The defensive line will likely consist of Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, and Antonee Robinson.

In midfield, Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge are the preferred duo in the holding roles. Andreas Pereira is set to operate in the central attacking midfield position, while Emile Smith Rowe, Alex Iwobi, and Raul Jimenez are expected to lead the charge in the attacking third. That leaves Ryan Sessegnon available as a substitute option for the home team.

Everton will likely go with a 4-3-3 formation for their clash against Fulham, with Jordan Pickford expected to start in goal as usual. The defensive quartet should include Ashley Young, Jake O'Brien, Jarrad Branthwaite, and Vitaliy Mykolenko.

In midfield, the trio of Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, and James Garner is set to take charge in the center of the pitch. Up front, Beto is expected to lead the attack, flanked by Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil on the wings.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Fulham and Everton will be played at Craven Cottage, West London, England, on Saturday, May 10, at 3 PM BST/10 AM ET and 7:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Fulham vs Everton Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Fulham vs Everton Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States, can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Everton Premier League match on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream (free trial) and SlingTV.

Fans in United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Everton Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Fulham vs Everton Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.