Fulham vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Chelsea will go all out and their best look to reignite their hopes of securing a UEFA Champions League berth when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in a key London derby. Marco Silva's Fulham have shown promise throughout their Premier League campaign, but inconsistency has held them back.

Their narrow 1-0 loss to Bournemouth on Monday — sealed by an Antoine Semenyo goal in the opening minute — exposed their ongoing defensive vulnerabilities. It was the fourth straight match in which Fulham conceded first, a worrying trend Silva will be eager to address. Fulham are currently placed ninth in the Premier League with 48 points, trailing Chelsea by six points.

Big Match for Chelsea

While there is still a chance for them to secure a place in the Europa League or Conference League, they will require an impressive finish to the season — starting with fixing their defensive issues, having conceded eight goals in their last four games.

Their inconsistency has been a major hurdle, with the team alternating between wins and losses over the past seven league fixtures. This pattern has made Fulham both unpredictable and exposed.

Despite the ups and downs, Fulham have proven they can hold their own at Craven Cottage against top teams, having claimed wins over the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest. However, those successes have been offset by avoidable stumbles. Sunday presents an opportunity to regain some form against a Chelsea side also struggling to find consistent rhythm.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Fulham and Chelsea will be played at Craven Cottage, London, England, on Sunday, April 20, at 2 PM BST/9 AM ET and 6:30 PM IST.

How to Watch

How to Live Stream

