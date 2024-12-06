Fulham vs Brighton Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion will both look to bounce back to winning form when they face off at Craven Cottage on Thursday. The 14th round of the Premier League season ends on Thursday with two fixtures. The day's action begins with Fulham hosting Brighton & Hove Albion.

Marco Silva continues to make his mark at Fulham, ensuring that the West London side stays clear of relegation worries. Currently sitting in 10th place in the Premier League standings, the Cottagers have shown promise but remain vulnerable defensively. This weakness has contributed to back-to-back winless matches, leaving the team on the verge of slipping out of the league's top half.

Must-Win Match for Both Sides

Brighton & Hove Albion, meanwhile, have delivered an impressive campaign so far. Under Fabian Hurzeler's leadership, the team has quickly adopted his style, though their performances have been unpredictable at times on both offense and defense.

Despite the inconsistency, the Seagulls have suffered only two defeats this season and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, tied on points with a struggling Manchester City.

In the corresponding match last season, Fulham cruised to a 3-0 win over Brighton, with goals from Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz, and Adama Traore.

Marco Silva faces fresh squad challenges ahead of Fulham's upcoming clash against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Fulham manager will be without six key players for Thursday's fixture.

In contrast, Brighton's manager Fabian Hurzeler has had some encouraging developments regarding his squad ahead of their visit to Craven Cottage. While five players remain sidelined, Carlos Baleba is back after completing his suspension during the weekend match against Southampton.

