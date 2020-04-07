The exhibition of the Olympic Flame, due to remaining on display in Fukushima until the end of the month, will be cancelled over coronavirus concerns, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee announced on Tuesday.

Fukushima Olympic Flame display cancelled

In what was intended as a symbol of resilience, the flame went on display a week ago at the J-Village, Japan's national soccer training centre, used as a rescue headquarters during the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear plant in 2011. But following the Japanese government's decision to declare a state of an emergency on Tuesday, Olympic organisers have cancelled the exhibition.

The opening stages of the Tokyo 2020 torch relay were supposed to be underway by now, but the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government, under pressure from athletes and sporting bodies, pushed the Games to next year. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the state of emergency on Tuesday, giving authorities more power to press people to stay at home and businesses to close.