Fujifilm has finally announced its highly anticipated compact DSLR camera X100V. The camera focuses on the small form factor without cutting down on specifications to ensure budding photographers can easily carry a powerhouse camera in their backpacks. The all-new X100V comes with a two-way flip touch display with a revamped 23mm lens with f/2 aperture and a 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans 4 sensor.

The retro-looking camera does not come with an interchangeable lens, instead has a fixed lens.

The Fujifilm X100V is capable of offering 4k videos with 30 frame-per-second along with 20 fps burst shooting mode with an electronic shutter and 11 fps with the physical shutter to come handy in action photography.

The APS-C X-Trans 4 sensor in the camera comes with phase-detection AF to help photographers to focus on objects even more quickly and click photographs faster than many other existing cameras.

The camera comes with a sturdy body with magnesium alloy finish. Still, it lacks much-required weather resistance features, a must-have for outdoor photography. It also sacrifices the physical D-Pad but comes with a "Q" menu button which could help you have the full menu on the touchscreen display. Many photographers personally prefer a physical D-Pad as they are more comfortable with it while clicking continuous shots. But Fujifilm may be eyeing the millennial who prefers touchscreen controls over physical buttons.

Using the in-built EVF, X100V will offer you the ability to click 350 images on a single charge, while the OLED viewfinder in the camera is claimed to offer up to 3.69 million dots.

The Fujifilm X110V will come in two color options - black and a dual-tone black-silver finish. Both the models will be available at $1,399 or £1,299. The dual-tone models will hit brick-and-mortar and online stores on February 27, while the all-black edition will be available starting March 12.