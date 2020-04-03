The Fujifilm Holdings Corp stated that it has developed a new test for the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 that can give the results by around two hours. The test has been developed by the subsidiary Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corp and is going to be released on April 15, the company stated in a release on Friday.

Fujifilm Coronavirus kit

The SARS-CoV-2 RT-qPCR Detection kit will be able to deliver results for the virus that causes COVID-19 faster than existing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which presently take four to six hours, the company said. Fujifilm's Avigan anti-flu drug is being tested as a treatment in China.

Ther coronavirus outbreak has created a major stir in the world claiming the lives of over 53,000 people and infecting over one million people worldwide. The virus which originated from thew Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire all over the world and has infected people in more than 170 countries.

(With agency inputs)