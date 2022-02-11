Frontier Passenger Prompts Emergency Landing After Claiming his 'DNA was Stolen' Midflight

A rowdy passenger was the reason behind a Frontier Airlines flight bound to Orlando was forced to make an emergency landing in North Carolina on Wednesday. The unnamed passenger onboard the Frontier Airlines flight 1335 from New York accused the woman sitting behind him of sticking him with needles to 'steal his DNA.'

The situation escalated when the man in question threatened to kill everyone on board prompting an emergency landing in Raleigh where he was removed from the plane. Several videos of the incident that went viral on social media showed the commotion inside the plane as several passengers had to restrain the unruly man to his seat.

Other passengers also accused the man of threatening to kill a baby on the plane. He was escorted by the airplane officials in Raleigh with the assistance of law enforcement officers, fire rescue, and EMS crew. The flight was halted for about two hours at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport before resuming its course to Florida.

'You can't do this'

A fellow passenger shared the incident on Twitter and noted that the man 'flipped out saying the lady behind him was sticking him with a needle to steal DNA.' He threatened to kill everyone on the plane. The man, however, was not believed to be armed.

The videos of the incident showed a group of people restraining the man to his eat while she was heard shouting, "You can't do this! Oh my god."

Similar incidents

In a similar incident this week, a Ryanair flight was delayed by 40 minutes as an intoxicated passenger removed his trousers and caused a scene. The unnamed passenger had to be escorted from the plane by the cops.

An American Airlines flight was diverted to Albuquerque Airport after a passenger made threatening remarks the same week. The incident was ruled a 'verbal threat level 3.'