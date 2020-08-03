Friendship Day is dedicated to all those people who stand next to their friend during their happiest as well as the saddest day of life and stand by their friend's side whenever they need the support.
Every year, it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August and this year it falls on the 8th. People tie friendship bands to their friends as a symbol of the everlasting bonding. On this day, along with the Friendship bracelets, friends also share gifts, cards, chocolates to cherish all the beautiful moments in which they lived together.
To celebrate this year's Friendship Day, IBTimes Singapore has handpicked a list of top 10 messages to celebrate the bonding.
- FRIENDSHIP isn't how U forGet but how U forGive, Not how U liSten but how U UnderStand, Not what U see but how U feel, and not how U Let Go but how U hold oN! HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY!
- Sometimes, I forget to say hi, Sometimes, I even miss to reply, Sometimes, my message doesn't reach you, But, it doesn't mean that I forget you, I just giving you time to miss me! Happy Friendship Day.
- If u r a chocolate ur the sweetest, if u r a Teddy Bear u r the most huggable, If u r a Star u r the Brightest, and since u r my "FRIEND" u r the "BEST"!
- I thank and praise god for every memory of yours, You are stalwart and sunshine in the valley of life, May god continue to strengthen you with might, May he lights your path in every alley or night, And bless you with grace that is never ceasing. Happy Friendship Day!
- True friends will not have any reason for their friendship. So it can never be broken when they don't find that reason.
- Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art... It has no survival value; rather is one of those things that give value to survival.
- A simple friend thinks the friendship over when you have an argument. A real friend knows that it's not a friendship until after you've had a fight.
- A good friend is like a computer; me 'enter' ur life, 'save' u in my heart, 'format' ur problems, 'shift' u 2 opportunities & never 'delete' u from my memory!
- A good friend will help you move. But best friend will help you move a dead body. Happy Friendship Day
- FRIENDSHIP is like a tree... It is not MEASURED on how TALL it could be, but is on how DEEP the ROOTS HAVE GROWN... HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY!