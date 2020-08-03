Friendship Day is dedicated to all those people who stand next to their friend during their happiest as well as the saddest day of life and stand by their friend's side whenever they need the support.

Every year, it is celebrated on the first Sunday of August and this year it falls on the 8th. People tie friendship bands to their friends as a symbol of the everlasting bonding. On this day, along with the Friendship bracelets, friends also share gifts, cards, chocolates to cherish all the beautiful moments in which they lived together.

To celebrate this year's Friendship Day, IBTimes Singapore has handpicked a list of top 10 messages to celebrate the bonding.