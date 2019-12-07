The hit American sitcom Friends ran for 10 long years and is still one of the biggest sitcoms of all time thanks to the six lead characters and their relationship. With Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) getting together to Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing's (Matthew Perry) marriage, fans kept wondering if Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) would also get together at some point.

The two were seen flirting with each other throughout the series and Joey even proposed her at one point as he thought Phoebe was pregnant. However, the two never ended up together and finally, we know why. Friends writer David Crane, who co-wrote the show with Marta Kauffman, revealed that the pair was never supposed to become more than friends.

The mystery is solved!

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, David said, "It all would have been too tidy and too complete. When your goal is to keep the six characters in stories together, it would be really easy to go down that road but I think we all felt it would be a mistake."

David said the writers also had to consider the rollercoaster ride viewers went on with Ross and Rachel during the run when writing for the other couple on the show. ''Because we'd done Ross and Rachel we had to give Monica and Chandler another set of challenges,' Crane continued. The writer went onto say because of that they had a different ending as the duo had babies.

Possible reunion

Meanwhile, according to reports, original cast members including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc are all in talks for a possible reunion.

First aired in 1994, Friends with 236 lists of episodes has one of the biggest fan-following ever. While Ross and Rachel ended up in a relationship after many romantic highs and lows, Monica and Chandler tied the knot and moved away to the suburbs to start a family. Phoebe found love in Mike (Paul Rudd) and Joey remained single.